Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) snubbed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Friday’s first ballot for House Speaker by voting for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Johnson appeared to fall short of winning the gavel on the first ballot after he lost at least three Republican votes.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) voted for Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) voted for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

Johnson can only lose one Republican vote to remain Speaker.

A second round of voting will likely occur.

