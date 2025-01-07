Members of the splintered Democrat party have begun to distance themselves from repeated claims President Joe Biden was fit to serve as commander-in-chief.
After Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July following a poor debate performance, Democrats claimed he was fit to serve.
Now two weeks before Biden leaves office, a handful of Democrats are starting to trash the president and warn of accountability.
“The fairest statement about it is that we never saw him. Really. I don’t know how long ago it was the last time Biden came to the caucus,” the Democrat claimed. “I think he declined over that period of time.”
Another Democrat senator admitted many of his colleagues doubted Biden’s acuity before the debate but remained cowardly and refused to speak out against party bosses.
“You don’t undermine your nominee,” the Democrat senator told the Hill.
“We weren’t hearing stories from his inner circle who sees every day so much about his” acuity, the Democrat senator said. “It’s part of why the debate was such a shock to most.”
When Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) was asked about Biden’s decline, she still deflected.
“I would prefer that we look forward to what is going to be coming at us with this administration. That is going to create enough challenges for us. I’m focused on that,” she said.
Hirono’s deflection appeared more telling than Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) reply when he was asked if he and “top Democrats misled” voters about Biden’s “mental acuity.”
“Look, we didn’t,” Schumer told reporters this week.
