Members of the splintered Democrat party have begun to distance themselves from repeated claims President Joe Biden was fit to serve as commander-in-chief.

After Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July following a poor debate performance, Democrats claimed he was fit to serve.

Now two weeks before Biden leaves office, a handful of Democrats are starting to trash the president and warn of accountability.

Hill, noting Biden’s gatekeepers reportedly hid him from his sight. “I think it’s coming, big time,” one Democrat senator told thenoting Biden’s gatekeepers reportedly hid him from his sight.

“The fairest statement about it is that we never saw him. Really. I don’t know how long ago it was the last time Biden came to the caucus,” the Democrat claimed. “I think he declined over that period of time.”

Another Democrat senator admitted many of his colleagues doubted Biden’s acuity before the debate but remained cowardly and refused to speak out against party bosses.

“You don’t undermine your nominee,” the Democrat senator told the Hill.