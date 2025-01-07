Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) directed her staff on Tuesday to begin the legislative process of changing the name of the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America,” Greene confirmed to Breitbart News.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning it would be “appropriate” to change the name to the “Gulf of America.”

“What a beautiful name,” he said. “Has a beautiful ring [to it].”

The Gulf originally drew its name from the North American city of Mexico, historians say. The Gulf was also called several other names. One 1630 map named the body of water “Gulf of New Spain.”

Shortly after Trump’s comments, Greene said she directed her staff to draft legislation to change the name.

“Cosponsors are being added as we speak. Lots of interest already to get this done,” a source familiar with the congresswoman’s bill told Breitbart News.

“I was so fired up watching the press conference today when President Trump said that he’s going to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America that I directed my leg staff to immediately draft legislation, and we are entering it right now, to officially change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” she told Benny Johnson.

Greene explained why a bill is necessary to get the process started.

“Congress has to do this because we have to fund the name change in maps,” she said. “We have to fund the name change through all types of you know, like the military, FAA, etc.”

“It’s absolutely the right thing to do we change post office names all the time up here. You better bet we are absolutely going to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Let’s go!” Greene said.

