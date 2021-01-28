House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dubbed members of Congress who want to protect themselves with firearms the “enemy” on Thursday, despite repeated calls for “unity” from Democrats.

Pelosi said it may be necessary to seek additional fund for representatives to beef up security in the wake of the Capitol riot and anger over the 2020 election:

After 30 members sent a letter asking to use congressional funds for security, Pelosi says, “We will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives…in addition to what is happening outside” https://t.co/bM4co7aVpQ pic.twitter.com/mp4riI63Zc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 28, 2021

“We will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, in addition to what is happening outside,” she said, referring to elected officials and protesters.



Thirty members asked to use taxpayer funds to pay for security personnel.

Reporters asked Pelosi to clarify:



Pelosi continued: ‘It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress’ pic.twitter.com/FOnoVp5dbf — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 28, 2021

“It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress,” she said.



Pelosi’s statement comes just days after President Joe Biden called on people to unify.

“We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos,” Biden said, according to NPR.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.”

He continued, “I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.