Iowa House Passes Bill to Abolish Concealed Carry Permit Requirement

The Iowa House passed legislation Wednesday to abolish the requirement for law-abiding citizens to get a permit from the state before concealed carrying a firearm for self-defense.

On March 2, 2021, Breitbart News reported that the legislation to do away with the permit requirement was on the move.

On March 18, 2021, KCCI noted the Iowa House passed the legislation, House File 756, Wednesday night. It removes the requirement to get a permit in order to carry concealed for self-defense but retains the ability to get one for purposes of out-of-state reciprocity.

State Sen. Jason Schultz (R) will sponsor the legislation as the Senate takes it up.

Breitbart News spoke with Schultz about the bill and he said: “The legislation passed by the House, and soon to be taken up by the Senate, recognizes the fundamental right to keep and bear arms while matching federal law detailing persons prohibited from possession; it forbids prohibited possessors from carrying as well. Conversely, if you can legally buy and possess a firearm, you can carry it in Iowa under this legislation.”

Eighteen other states have abolished concealed carry permit requirements. Those 18 states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.