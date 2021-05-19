Montana Regents Vow to Fight Students Being Armed for Self-Defense

Montana’s Board of Regents is vowing to fight a new state law which opens the door to students being armed on campus for self-defense.

On February 18, 2021, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) singed House Bill 102 into law, Breitbart News reported.

HB 102 ended the vestiges of the state’s concealed carry permit system, putting constitutional carry into place, and also struck down numerous state-mandated gun-free zones, including the Montana university system.

On May 17, 2021, the Associated Press (AP) noted HB 102 “would allow students and staff who meet safety certifications to carry concealed firearms without a permit on campuses starting June 1.”

But the Board of Regents overseeing Montana’s university system plans legal action to prevent enactment of the legislature’s allowance of students being armed on campus for self-defense. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle pointed out that the board made an unanimous Wednesday morning decision to challenge HB 102.

The Board of Regents said: “While the board respects the role of its partners in the legislature, the board has determined it must seek clarity through the courts on whether HB102 encroaches upon the board’s authority to properly and independently administer the Montana university system.”

The AP quoted HB 102 sponsor state Rep. Seth Berglee (R-Joliet) responding to the board’s decision: “[It’s] unfortunate that the Board of Regents has chosen to sue to block HB102 because they think their authority is so absolute that they can deny a student’s constitutionally protected rights.”

