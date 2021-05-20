Report: House Dems Push Gun Control for ‘Concealable Assault Rifles’

A group of House Democrats introduced legislation Wednesday containing gun control for “concealable assault rifles,” UPI reported.

The gun control measure comes in the Protecting Our Communities Act, which Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) introduced.

The legislation also “regulates so-called ghost guns by requiring gun kits to include a serial number and a background check to complete a sale.”

Demings released a statement upon introducing the bill:

I’m sick of inaction while easily-fixed loopholes cause death and tragedy in our communities. I call on Congress to immediately advance and pass these common-sense reforms to stop mass shooters, slow the flow of untraceable weapons into our communities, and protect law enforcement officers. Despite the lies and screeches from the scandal-ridden NRA, the truth is that the vast majority of American agree that criminals shouldn’t be able to buy a gun or download one, that weapons which fire through police officers’ ballistic vests should be tightly and rightly controlled, and that weapon modifications that allow shooters to fire hundreds of rounds a minute simply have no place on our streets. I’m proud to join with my colleagues on this commonsense legislation. Let’s get this done and save lives.

Co-sponsoring the bill are Reps. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Mike Thompson (D-CA), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Ted Deutch (D-FL), and Peter DeFazio (D-OR).

