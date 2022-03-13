NYPD personnel are searching for a serial shooter who shot and wounded one homeless man Saturday morning then shot and killed a second.

The Daily Mail reports that the first shooting victim, a 38-year-old homeless man, was shot in the arm and will survive.

The second shooting victim, age unknown, was lying in a yellow sleeping bag when the gunman shot him in the head and neck. The man in the sleeping bag succumbed to his wounds, and “it took cops 12 hours to realize he was dead and remove his bullet-riddled body from his sleeping bag.”

Both of the homeless men were shot in Soho.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) responded to the attacks, saying, “I’m here today to send a very clear message, that all New Yorkers matter.”

He added, “Two individuals were shot while sleeping on the streets, not committing a crime but sleeping on the streets.”

This morning one of our fellow New Yorkers was murdered and another was put in the hospital. They were attacked for being homeless. It’s unconscionable. Tonight we’re taking extra steps to protect homeless New Yorkers and encourage them to take shelter. https://t.co/3KAEjtjnuH — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 13, 2022

A manhunt for the serial shooter is underway.

New York has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country. Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York No. 3 in the nation “for gun law strength.”

Those laws include everything the Democrats are pushing for at the federal level under the guise of safety, including universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.