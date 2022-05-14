Seventeen people were injured and ten people were taken into custody after gunfire erupted on Milwaukee’s Water Street Friday night.

TMJ4 reports that the shots rang out just after 11 p.m. The injured ranged in age from 15 to 47 years old.

All of the shooting victims are expected to survive.

Police indicate that they have recovered nine guns tied to the incident.

FOX 6 notes that “this was the third shooting incident downtown in a matter of two hours Friday night.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted that the gunfire came after 11,000 people had crowded into the Deer District “to watch Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series between the Bucks and Boston Celtics.”

The Journal Sentinel points out there have been 78 homicides in Milwaukee this year, which is 25 more than there were at the same time in 2021.

