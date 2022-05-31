Shooting victim Ilene Steur is filing a lawsuit against Glock after surviving the April 12, 2022, New York City subway shooting.

The New York Daily News reports that 49-year-old Steur was “shot in the buttocks” during the attack, and her suit claims Glock handguns are marketed and sold in a way that violates New York’s “Public Nuisance” law.

Steur said she was traveling the subway to go to work, just as she has been doing for ten years.

She described what she remembered from April 12, 2022: “I saw an empty seat and a man dressed like an MTA worker told me, ‘Don’t sit there,’ and I saw the seats were wet. I sat four or five seats away and then I heard someone yell, ‘Oh s–t, run!’”

Steur added: “I looked over, a smoke bomb went off and I saw gray smoke. I ran away from it and heard the pops and I felt an electric shock go through my whole body.”

Radio station 1010 WINS notes that Steur’s lawsuit claims, “Glock continues to market its guns even while aware that they are falling into the wrong hands, resulting in civilian injuries and deaths.” The suit will also allege that Glock “marketed to law enforcement and then built its brand by using the entertainment industry to promote its firearms to civilians.”

New York’s Public Nuisance legislation was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in March 2021.

However, a federal law, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, is designed to protect gun makers from suits centered on guns that were legally made and legally sold before being criminally used.

Breitbart News pointed out that the New York City subway attacker bought his handgun from a Federal Firearms License holder (FFL), which means a background check was required for the purchase to be completed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.