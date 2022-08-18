A Milwaukee mother jumped out of the shower after hearing her children scream, grabbed a gun, and shot and killed an alleged intruder Monday morning.

An early WTMJ report indicated the mother was “dripping wet” when she got out of shower, yet she went to her bedroom, retrieved a gun, then confronted the alleged intruder.

She reacted to the screams of her children, ages 12 and 14, which alerted her that something was wrong.

The mother, who wishes to be unidentified, commented on the incident, saying, “It all happened so fast — an adrenaline rush.”

An updated WTMJ report notes, “The mother bought the gun ten years ago, she said, after discovering a man sleeping under her son’s bed. She said she hoped she’d never need to use it.”

But, she said, “I knew I’d be able to do it [shoot the intruder], to protect my kids.”

Newsweek notes that NBC 11 quoted local community activist Bushraa Rahman reacting to the incident, saying, “She was scared because her children were there with her. So, she did what any mother would do. She defended her children. It was an act of self-defense.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.