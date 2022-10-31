35 Shot, 5 Fatally, During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-five people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that at least 18 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, three of those shooting victims succumbing to their wounds.

On Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the total number of shooting victims had reached 35, including five fatalities.

One of the additional shooting victims was discovered at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday, when a 17-year-old was found shot to death in a vehicle “in an alley in the 1900-block of South State Street.”

Hours later, around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed “in the 6800-block of West Grand Avenue.”

The woman had been standing on a sidewalk when someone opened fire from inside a vehicle, fatally wounding her. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Breitbart News pointed out that more than 50 people were shot the weekend of October 21-23, 2022, in Lightfoot’s Chicago, and 11 of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Sun-Times observed that 578 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2022, through October 30, 2022.

Chicago is seated in Cook County, Illinois, which has an “assault weapons” ban that also prohibits “high capacity” magazines. Chicago, like all of Illinois, also has a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, a red flag law, and a licensing requirement for anyone who wishes to legally possess a gun.

