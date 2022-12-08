House Judiciary Democrats Advance Gun Ban for Those Who Self-Report

Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee advanced a gun ban Wednesday for those who self-report out of fear they are a danger to themselves.

FOX News reported the legislation places self-reporters in a “voluntary purchase delay database,” blocking them from passing a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background check for a gun purchase.

The legislation includes a way that a self-reporter can have his or her name removed from the list, should they become less fearful of actions they may take, but Republicans fear getting off the list could be extremely difficult.

For example, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said, “We know that’s going to be tough. You can be assured that getting your name removed from the database will be as difficult as possible and will be a deterrent for anyone to put their name on the list to begin with.”

Judiciary Committee to legitimize past FBI abuses and create a form for Americans to voluntarily sign away their gun rights. Stay tuned for updates on this #guncontrol nonsense! https://t.co/rg3k5ixOOp — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) December 7, 2022

FOX News noted that the legislation has an unclear future, as it must go before the entire House for a vote, which Republicans will control in 2023.

