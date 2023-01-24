Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) described the Second Amendment as a “suicide pact” in the wake of Saturday’s Monterey Park dance hall attack and made clear he and California lawmakers will continue to work on passing more gun control.

Newsom told CBS News, “The Second Amendment’s becoming a suicide pact, it feels like.”

He then pivoted and said, “What about our kids, when they’re going to school, what more can we do?”

Neither Newsom nor CBS News noted Saturday’s shooting did not happen at a school but at a Lunar Celebration in a dance hall.

Moreover, since the Lunar Celebration there have been other high profile shootings in California–Monday in Half Moon Bay (seven killed) and, also, Monday in Oakland (seven wounded, one killed)–neither of which were school related.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Friday allowing private citizens to sue manufacturers and sellers of illegal “ghost guns” and any firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons.” https://t.co/aBZLliQqp2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 23, 2022

Instead, Newsom talked about passing “a half dozen” gun control bills last year and said, “We’ll continue to find whatever loopholes we can and we will continue to lead the national conversation on gun safety reform.”

Newsom then claimed data shows California gun control “works, it saves lives.”

On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported California was number-one in gun control and number-one in “active shooter incidents” as well.

According to the FBI, there were 61 “active shooter incidents” across the country in 2021 and 12 of the incidents met the definition of a “mass killing.” California had more “active shooter incidents” than any state in the Union.

Additionally, in mid-2022 the Sacramento Bee pointed out some of Newsom’s newest gun controls were followed by mass shootings.

On July 1, 2022, Breitbart News reported Newsom signed two new gun controls, stricter limitations on AR-15 marketing/advertisements and more regulations on firearms Democrats describe as “ghost guns.”

Just days later, on Monday morning, a mass shooting occurred “just down the street from Newsom’s office at the Capitol.”

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, while leaving Mix nightclub. Late in the day on Monday, three people were wounded in another shooting.

