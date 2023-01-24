Man Arrested After 3 Shot and Killed at Washington Circle K

A man was arrested Tuesday after three people were shot and killed at a Yakima, Washington, Circle K convenience store.

CNN reports that 21-year-old Jarid Haddock tried to enter an ARCO gas station about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday but the doors were locked, so he walked to the Circle K.

Once inside the Circle K he allegedly shot and killed two people then exited and shot and killed a third person.

At least three people are dead following an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. https://t.co/0Vz04wpx79 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 24, 2023

He then allegedly went back to the ARCO station, shot a car and drove off.

The Daily Mail notes that Haddock then allegedly barricaded himself inside a home about two miles from the Circle K.

CNN points out that Haddock is now in custody.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Washington the state with the 10th most stringent gun controls in the Union.

