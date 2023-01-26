Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) used Wednesday’s State of the State address to propose the same gun controls now failing to stop high profile shootings in California.

Moreover, she made this proposal at a time in which California witnessed three high profile shootings in a three day time-frame.

FOX 17 reported that Whitmer called for universal background checks, a red flag law, and safe storage requirements for firearms.

California adopted universal background checks in the 1990s and Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed extreme risk protection order legislation (red flag legislation) into law shortly after the May 23, 2014, attack that left six dead in Santa Barbara.

By February 9, 20219, Breitbart News noted gun confiscations in the state were surging under the red flag law.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, applauds California’s gun storage requirements, noting “California law makes it a crime for a person to negligently store or leave a firearm on premises within the person’s custody or control in a location where the person knows, or reasonably should know, that a child under 18 is likely to gain access to the firearm without the permission of the child’s parent or legal guardian.”

Despite all the gun controls in California, the FBI pointed out the state was number one in the nation for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Moreover, California witnessed three high profile shootings Saturday through Monday alone. The first was the Lunar Celebration attack (11 dead), the second was the Half Moon Bay attack (seven dead), and the third was the Oakland shooting (eight wounded, one fatally).

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.