Fort Knox Defender Vault: Security and Elegance Combined

The Fort Knox Defender vault is an elegantly appointed American-made vault designed to keep your long guns, handguns, scopes, and other valuables secure.

Whether one is looking for his first firearm safe or adding a third or a fourth or a fifth, it is readily evident that the Defender is in a class by itself.

For starters, the finish and appointments on the safe are gorgeous.

The Defender’s chromed steel handle is hefty and inspires confidence, as does the chromed spindle. Additionally, the spindle turns with incredible balance and smoothness. Like so many other aspects of the Defender, there is no sloppiness or looseness as the spindle turns; everything is precise.

The Defender we reviewed is outfitted with eternal front hinges, and those hinges are also accessorized with chromed steel ends (top and bottom).

But how about functionality? After all, the most important aspect of a safe is how well it provides actual security. It is here that the Defender shines.

The Defender is made of 10-gauge steel and the door has 11 to 13 locking bolts. The Defender we reviewed included locking bolts in the corners of the door, to prevent the door from being pried open.

Moreover, the Defender is designed to provide 90 minutes of fire protection in temperatures up to 1,680 degree Fahrenheit.

The prolonged fire retardation is possible in part by the remarkable seal that forms when the door is closed and locked. While closing the door you can hear the sound of pressure equalizing; then the seal is secure.

There is a variety of shelf and standing long gun configurations available for the interior of the Defender. Additionally, the inside of the door is designed for attaching pistol holders to hang concealed pistols, thereby saving shelf space.

The inside of the door also contains a large, fireproof pocket in which to keep important papers and other valuable documents.

After much experience with Browning, Liberty, and other safes, the Fort Knox Defender vault stands out for its finish, which is elegant, and its security, which the name of the game.

By the way, the Defender is not only made in America but is made from Utah steel.

If you are among the millions who acquired guns during the past three years of surging sales and you are looking for a way to keep those guns safe, the Defender Vault is an option on which you can depend.

