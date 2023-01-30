The occupant of an El Mirage, Arizona, home opened fire Saturday evening, killing one of four alleged armed home intruders.

3TV/CBS 5 reports the incident occurred in a neighborhood “near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street.”

Police arrived on the scene to find one of the alleged intruders had been shot and fatally wounded.

12 News notes that first responders tried to save the wounded suspect, but he died at the scene. The other three suspects fled before police arrived.

The alleged intruders were simply described as “four armed suspects.”

Police do not believe there is a further threat to the community.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.