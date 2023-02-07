Los Angeles County supervisors are pushing a .50 cal. rifle ban after a 9mm pistol was used in the January 21, 2023, Monterey Park, California, mass shooting.

Breitbart News noted the Monterey shooter killed 11 people with a 9mm pistol. Two days later, another attacker used a pistol to kill seven in Half Moon Bay.

On February 6, 2023, KTLA reported LA County supervisors are weighing a ban on .50 caliber rifles and .50 caliber ammo in response to the 9mm killings.

They are also weighing a county wide gun registry, a liability insurance requirement for gun owners, and a requirement that gun stores post warnings about “the dangers of firearms.”

The state of California already has gun storage laws, gun registration requirements, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, “ghost gun” regulations, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and a background check requirement for ammunition purchases.

On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that California was ranked number one in gun control and number one in “active shooter incidents.”

