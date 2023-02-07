Michigan State Police announced there was a “coordinated campaign” of hoax calls which included threats to schools around the state of Michigan.

WOODTV reported that numerous threats were called into schools Tuesday morning, and all the threats “turned out to be fake.”

The Michigan State Police posted an alert to Facebook, noting, in part, that there had been “several ‘swatting’ calls that are targeting educational facilities around the state, including K-12 schools in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos.”

They pointed multiple agencies reported the calls and observed the caller in the incidents had “a heavy accent,” provided school name and address, claimed to be a teacher, and then reported a shooting in room numbers “that are found not to exist in the school.”

The Michigan State Police indicated they are not aware of any of the threats being credible.

On November 30, 2022, Breitbart News reported that prank calls claiming active shooters shut down numerous schools across Georgia.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) responded by warning would-be attackers that Georgia will have trained 400 new resource officers for school security by the end of this year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.