12-Year-Old Driver of Stolen Car Dies After Exchange of Gunfire

A 12-year-old allegedly driving a stolen car in Denver, Colorado, was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire Sunday between occupants of the stolen vehicle and its owner.

The owner of the stolen car was able to track it with an app and, upon closing in on the vehicle, exchanged gunfire with the vehicle’s occupants, CNN reported.

A 12-year-old drove the car away during the gunfire and was found fatally wounded inside the vehicle a short time later.

On February 7 the Denver Police Department issued a press release on the incident, which indicated the vehicle was reported stolen on February 5 followed by a shootout between the owner the and the “occupant(s) in the stolen vehicle.”

They noted that the 12-year-old was later found in the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Denver Police Department pointed out “the adult male auto theft victim who shot the juvenile male was contacted at the scene and has not been arrested at this time while the incident remains under investigation.”

