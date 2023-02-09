WATCH: Hotel Clerk with Handgun Sends Rifle-Wielding Robber Fleeing

Surveillance video of an encounter between an alleged armed robber and a hotel clerk shows the suspect fled the scene when the clerk grabbed her handgun.

The incident occurred January 16, 2023. Surveillance video of the incident was released February 8.

A KHOU 11 report on the surveillance video shows the suspect apparently pulling his rifle, chambering a round, and climbing over the hotel counter.

Once over the counter, the suspect allegedly points the gun directly at the clerk, waiting for her to open the cash drawer.

The clerk opened it and simultaneously pulled out a handgun, which sent the alleged robber scrambling away.

In a Facebook post, the Houston Police Department described the robbery suspect as a “black male, 20 to 25 years old, 6’2 to 6’4, 150 to 180 pounds, thin build, blue shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.”

