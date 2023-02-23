Colorado Democrats Push to Raise Minimum Gun Purchase Age to 21

Democrats in the Colorado legislature are pushing to raise the minimum purchase age for long guns to 21.

The Denver Post reported that the sponsors of the increased minimum age legislation relied on Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, for information on gun deaths and gun violence among 18- to 20-year-olds.

Rep. Monica Duran (D-Wheat Ridge) commented on the bill, saying, “I’m not saying that (the bill’s) going to fix everything, but it sure as hell is an important, huge step in recognizing and acknowledging that we need to do something here in Colorado.”

The suspect in the November 19, 2022, Colorado Springs gay nightclubs was 22-years of age, the December 27, 2021, Denver/Lakewood gunman was 47-years of age, the March 22, 2021, Boulder, Colorado, grocery store attacker was 21-years of age, and the November 27, 2015, Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood attacker was 57-years of age.

Colorado Public Radio (CPR) noted that Colorado Democrats are also expected to expand the scope of persons who can use red flag complaints to have guns seized from Colorado gun owners.

CPR also pointed out that Colorado Democrats are pursuing a three-day waiting period for all gun purchases.

