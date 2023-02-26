Iowa, Ohio, Weigh In-State Ban on Federal Gun Control Enforcement

Iowa, Ohio, Georgia, and other red states are weighing in-state bans on the enforcement of federal gun controls deemed infringements on gun rights.

Montana has such a ban and on February 10, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) told the ATF their AR pistol stabilizer brace rule cannot be enforced in Montana.

Missouri also has such a ban, as does Nebraska and Arizona.

The Wall Street Journal noted that Iowa, Ohio, Georgia, and other red states are now weighing bans on federal gun control enforcement.

Iowa state Rep. Jeff Shipley (R) is pushing the ban in his state and the push is supported by Carroll County Attorney John Werden.

Werden said, “I don’t see this as a liberal or conservative issue. I see it as a states’ rights issue.”

The Des Moines Register observed that Iowans voted to adopt a constitutional amendment on November 8, 2022, and the amendment exceeds the gun rights’ protections contained in the Second Amendment.

The amendment says, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

