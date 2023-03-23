17-Year-Old Alleged East High School Shooter Found Dead

The 17-year-old suspect being sought in connection with Wednesday’s Denver East High School shooting was found dead near Bailey, Colorado.

Breitbart News reported that two school staff members were shot at East High School Wednesday morning and that the alleged gunman, a student, fled the scene before he could be apprehended by police.

The Denver Police Department sought the public’s help in finding the suspect, releasing a photo of the suspect and his vehicle:

UPDATE: Your #Denver Police Department continues working in conjunction with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to locate the suspect from today’s shooting at Denver East High School. Due to the public safety concern that he poses, the Department is identifying… pic.twitter.com/RmwO940Qug — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

FOX News pointed out that on Wednesday night, police found a body by the 17-year-old’s car in woods “about 50 miles southwest of Denver.”

On Thursday morning a coroner confirmed the body was that of the shooting suspect.

11 News noted that the deceased shooting suspect was the subject of a pat-down/search procedure each day before school, and that the protocol had not led to to the discovery of any weapons on his person until Wednesday, when he pulled a gun and shot two staff members.

Breitbart News observed that Denver Public Schools (DPS) superintendent Alex Marrero responded to Wednesday’s shooting by announcing armed resource officers would be placed back on DPS campuses.

