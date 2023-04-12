The Metropolitan Louisville Police Department (MLPD) released 911 calls Wednesday relating to the Old National Bank attack and the fifth caller identified herself as the shooter’s mom, describing her son as “a really good kid.”

Breitbart News reported that a portfolio banker opened fire on fellow bank employees Monday morning, killing five people.

He had allegedly left behind a note signaling his intention to open fire in the bank.

The 911 caller who identified herself as the attacker’s mother referenced the note, saying her son’s roommate had found it and she was calling based on what the roommate had told her.

The caller said, “Yes, my son might….have a gun and he’s heading toward the Old National at a, Main Street here in Louisville.”

The dispatcher asked, “Old National?”

The caller responded, “Yes, this is his mother, I’m so sorry, I’m getting details second hand. Oh my Lord.”

The dispatcher asked what the son was doing and his mother said, “I don’t know, I’m getting this information from his roommate, he apparently left a note.”

There was some back and forth and the mother said, “He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a really good kid.”

The mother noted that her family does not even own guns and said, “I don’t know where he would’ve gotten a gun.”

The mother closed the call by stressing that her son was “non-violent” and said she was certain he did not own guns.

Breitbart News reported that the Old National Bank attacker purchased his gun legally on April 4, 2023, from a gun dealer in Louisville, Kentucky.

