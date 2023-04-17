President Joe Biden pushed for an “assault weapons” ban, a gun storage law, universal background checks, and the ability to sue gun manufacturers before details about Saturday’s Alabama birthday party shooting were known.

Breitbart News reported that four people were killed and multiple people were injured after shots were fired inside the party venue in Dadeville Saturday night.

The party’s DJ indicated the incident “sounded like an attack with multiple shooters,” NBC News noted. Police have yet to say how many people were shooting, nor have they indicated what kind of guns, how those guns were acquired, or whether any of the guns were stolen.

But Biden is using the opportunity to push gun control once again.

The president released a statement which said in part:

I stand ready, as I always have been, to work across the aisle in good faith on federal legislation that will save lives. It is within Congress’ power to require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines – and this should happen without delay.

Breitbart News observed that Biden pushed an “assault weapons” ban in response to the February 13, 2023, Michigan State University shooting. He did so before details of the incident were known.

The MSU attacker used a handgun.

