Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief Shot by Store Employee

An alleged catalytic converter thief was shot and wounded by a furniture store employee in San Antonio, Texas, just before 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

KSAT reported that the furniture store employee arrived at work and saw the suspect “running out of the back of the business.”

The suspect was allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

FOX 29 noted the employee and the alleged thief “struggled over the stolen property.” Then the employee shot the suspect, who is now hospitalized in critical condition.

KTSA pointed out that the suspected thief had gotten into his truck and was driving at the employee when the employee shot him.

Police confirmed they found a catalytic converter at the scene, which had been removed from one of the furniture store vehicles.

