San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers indicated Francisco Oropesa, the Mexican national who allegedly shot and killed five people in Cleveland, Texas, on Friday, has eluded police and “could be anywhere now.”

Oropesa’s name was reported as “Oropoza” until Sunday, when the FBI tweeted a preferred spelling:

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm. Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

NBC News quoted Capers talking about one of the shooting victims, an eight-year-old boy. He said, referring to Oropesa, “I don’t care if he was here legally, I don’t care if he was here illegally. He was in my county, five people died in my county, and that is where my heart is — in my county, protecting my people to the best of our ability.”

The FBI is warning people to stay clear of the 38-year-old suspect if they spot him, FOX News reported: “Reminder, if you see him DO NOT approach him. He is armed and dangerous. If you have a tip about his whereabouts call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.”

On Sunday, FBI special agent in charge Fred Smith said police and agents have just been “running into dead ends” in their search for Oropesa.

He added, “Right now, we have zero leads of him.”

Breitbart News reported the shooting, which killed five, occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night, when neighbors asked Oropesa to stop shooting his gun because they had a baby who was trying to sleep.

Oropesa allegedly became enraged and went to the neighbors’ house, where he shot and killed three women, a man, and an 8-year-old boy.

