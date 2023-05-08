Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons held a press conference Monday in which he showed video of a SWAT team member shooting a 58-year-old alleged hostage taker who was armed with a knife.

The alleged hostage taker, 53-year-old Ronnie Clark, had “58 felony convictions,” FOX News reported. Deputies found “him in a tent with a woman being held against her will” about 5 p.m. Sunday.

A five-hour standoff ensued, with negotiators trying to get Clark to release the woman. But Clark was allegedly holding a knife to the woman’s throat and ignored police requests.

Sheriff Simmons noted, “This tough guy has got her as a human shield.”

Video taken by a police drone showed deputies close in on Clark and a muzzle flash is evident when one of the SWAT team members takes Clark out.

ABC WEAR 3 published the video:

🚔🎥Here is the video showing the moments Escambia County deputies approached and shot dead the 53-year-old man holding a woman hostage at knifepoint. Narration by Sheriff Chip Simmons. Read more: https://t.co/CWVY1tjOGp pic.twitter.com/Is8eOiRnwv — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) May 8, 2023

Sheriff Simmons commented on the incident, saying, “In situations like this, we care about human life. We care more about the hostage than the hostage-taker. The deputy had an opportunity to try to end this, because we cannot let this vehicle go. Our criminal escalated these events, and it cost him his life.”

