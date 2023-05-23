Pennsylvania Democrats advanced two of four gun controls Monday; one creates a red flag law for the state while the other one implements universal background checks for long gun purchases.

WGAL reported that Rep. Jennifer O’Mara (D) sponsored the red flag legislation.

Although red flag laws in California, Colorado, and Illinois have not ended mass shootings, gang violence, or street crime, O’Mara claimed the law would help with suicides.

O’Mara is a member of Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action:

Back in Harrisburg for Session as a mom on a mission!

I started off my morning addressing volunteers w/ @MomsDemand & @CeaseFirePA. This week the PA House is expected to vote on 4 bills focused on common sense gun reforms including my bill to create Extreme Risk Protection Orders pic.twitter.com/OOZieRt3t8 — Rep. Jennifer O'Mara (@RepOMara) May 22, 2023

The Associated Press quoted State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R) hammering the passage of a bill that allows the confiscation of firearms:

The plan and the strategy has always been and will be to disarm law-abiding citizens. And any Republican that thinks they can vote for this today: Know that you are aiding and abetting the socialism and communism that the Democrats are pushing in this nation.

Both gun controls now go before a Republican-controlled Senate, which has historically been pro-gun.

Breitbart News noted two people were shot and fatally wounded in Philadelphia on Monday morning, shortly after 3 a.m. The gun used in the attack was stolen, so no amount of gun control would have prevented the incident.

