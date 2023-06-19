Two people were killed and three others wounded in a Father’s Day drive-by shooting in gun-controlled Chicago.

The Daily Mail reported that the shooting occurred at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, following an altercation at a Father’s Day barbeque.

Someone pulled up beside the gathering and opened fire from inside a vehicle.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the neck and killed and a 37-year-old was fatally wounded after being shot in the head. A 27-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the incident was in critical condition and two other men were in stable condition.

Breitbart News noted that at least 55 people were shot during the Father’s Day weekend in Chicago.

Illinois has a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, and a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for legal gun ownership.

Additionally, Cook County, where Chicago is located, has its own “assault weapons” ban. Yet over 260 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2023.

