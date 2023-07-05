President Biden responded to Fourth of July weekend gun violence in numerous Democrat-run cities by pushing an “assault weapons” ban, “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, and more.

Thirty people were shot in Democrat-run Baltimore at a block party just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Breitbart News reported.

Baltimore, like all of Maryland, already has an “assault weapons” ban, “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, and many other gun controls.

Breitbart News also noted at least 32 people were shot Friday into Monday morning in Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago. Three of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has an “assault weapons” ban, “high capacity” magazine ban, 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, gun owner licensing requirement, and numerous other controls.

Philadelphia witnessed a shooting on the evening of the Fourth of July that left four men dead, as well as a 15-year-old boy. Breitbart News pointed to a Daily Mail report that indicated the alleged Philadelphia shooter was a cross-dresser who supported Black Lives Matter.

CNBC observed that Biden responded to the shootings in a statement saying in part, “It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks.”

A shooting incident also occurred on the eve of the Fourth of July in Fort Worth, Texas, which has a Republican Mayor. The New York Times indicated multiple gunmen “[fired] indiscriminately into a crowd,” killing three people.

