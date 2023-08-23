Pittsburgh: Police Circle Building After Man Opens Fire to Avoid Eviction

A man opened fire on police who came to evict him, drawing what is now a large police presence in the area of the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.

Shots were fired by the suspect and shots continue to be fired, CNN noted.

CBS News Pittsburgh reported that the situation “turned into a gunfight” once the suspect began shooting, and that “hundreds of rounds” may have already been fired.

***ALERT 2*** Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St. If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety. https://t.co/GXJT7odbrE — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 23, 2023

Pittsburgh police SWAT put at least two drones up over the area, both of which were shot down by the suspect.

Chris Wilkinson was in the area when the incident began.

Wilkinson said:

In the beginning, all we heard was the cops. They were banging on the door where the shooting takes place. They were banging on it telling him they were there. And after a couple of minutes of them doing it, they started to kick down the door, but after a few tries they couldn’t do it. Then, they got a sledgehammer and took down the door, and after that shots started to be fired. I’ve been really nervous and it’s really sad what’s happening. You think you can be safe here but you can’t with what’s happening.

Local 21 News pointed out that Allegheny Sheriff’s Office deputies were the ones trying to evict the man when shots rang out. They believe he is the only suspect involved at this time.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.