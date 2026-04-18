Exclusive — Rep. Brandon Gill: Ken Paxton Fights for Texans, Cornyn Fights for Amnesty

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Texas Republican Congressman Brandon Gill talked about midterms.

Gill said, “We need somebody who’s going to be willing to fight. And by the way, not willing to fight for amnesty, which is something that Senator Cornyn has supported for the last two decades.”

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