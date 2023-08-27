Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 17 Shot Friday into Mid-Afternoon Saturday

At least 17 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into mid-afternoon Saturday in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the one shooting fatality occurred around 4 a.m. “in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street.” Police responded to calls about the shooting and found a man who had been shot “in the chin and ankle.”

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Breitbart News noted nearly 40 were shot last weekend in Chicago, seven of them fatally, and at least 23 were shot in Chicago during the weekend prior.

The Sun-Times pointed out that 392 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through August 25, 2023.

