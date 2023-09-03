Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 15 Shot Friday into Saturday Night

At least 15 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported a man, believed to be in his early 20s, was standing “in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue” when three suspects approached and opened fire around 6:15 p.m. Friday. The victim died at the scene.

The body of a 53-year-old woman who had been murdered was found by police around 8 a.m. Saturday in a home “in the 4200 block of West Adams.”

At 3 p.m. Saturday a 20-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk “in the 1100 block of West 58th Street” with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The fourth shooting fatality occurred at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, when a 30-year-old, who was driving, “hit someone, identified only as male, with his vehicle.” The male who was hit pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the 30-year-old.

The 30-year-old died later at a hospital.

The Sun-Times maintains a homicide database that shows 403 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through September 2, 2023.

