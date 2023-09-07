Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk used a post on X to report that FEC filings show Liberty Safe’s parent company donated over $400,000 to gun-control Democrats.

Kirk posted:

Liberty Safe was sold to Monomoy Capital Partners in 2021, a liberal East Coast investment firm. I pulled the FEC reports on the company and found approximately $400,000 over the last 10 cycles of max donations to Democrats like: Raphael Warnock in GA John Fetterman in PA Mandela Barnes in WI Mark Kelly in AZ.

He added, “Liberty Safe’s current CEO, Justin Hillenbrand, was a founding partner of Monomoy and donated $4,600 to Obama for America.”

Breitbart News reported on September 6, 2023, that Liberty Safe cooperated with the FBI by giving them an access code that allowed agents to get into a safe owned by Nathan Hughes during a raid.

The following day Breitbart News pointed out that Liberty Safe attempted damage control after facing massive backlash for giving out codes to allow access into Hughes’ safe.

X was alive with criticism of the safe company, as numerous X users referred to Liberty Safe as ‘the new Bud Light.’

Charlie Kirk pointed to Liberty Safe’s parent company’s reported contributions to gun-control Democrats and remarked, “And we’re supposed to be surprised they betrayed their customers to the FBI as quickly as humanly possible?”

