David Hogg Blasts New Mexico Governor’s Ban on Concealed Carry

Gun control activist David Hogg used a post on X to slam New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s (D) ban on carrying handguns in public in cities such as Albuquerque.

Grisham issued the order Friday and it went into effect Saturday, September 8, Breitbart News reported. The ban applies to handguns carried openly or concealed in public and the prohibition also bars concealed carry permit holders from carrying their guns for self-defense.

Hogg reacted to the order with an X post in which he said, “I support gun safety but there is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution.”

Elon Musk also reacted to Grisham’s order by suggesting it violates the Constitution.

Musk put a post on X in which he said, “At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal. How soon can this person be removed from office?”

The National Association for Gun Rights has already filed suit against Grisham’s order, Breitbart News noted.

On Saturday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman made it clear that he will not be enforcing Grisham’s ban on concealed carry. “As an officer of the court, I cannot and will not enforce something that is clearly unconstitutional,” Bregman said Saturday.

He added, “This office will continue to focus on criminals of any age that use guns in the commission of a crime.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.