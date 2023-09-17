Albuquerque Mayor: We Enacted Same Gun Ban Gov. Grisham Is Pushing – 3 Years Ago

On Friday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (D) responded to Gov. Michell Lujan Grisham’s (D) amended order — banning concealed carry in city parks and playgrounds — by explaining the city of Albuquerque banned guns in city parks three years ago.

He noted the ban is facing a lawsuit:

Grisham issued her original order banning concealed and open carry in many New Mexico cities on September 8. Lawsuits were almost immediately filed against the order and on September 13, a Biden-appointed judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the ban on concealed and open carry.

WATCH — NM Sheriff: I’d Prefer Strengthening Lax Penalties for Juvenile Gun Crime over Wasting Time with an Illegal Ban Order:

Two days later, on September 15, Grisham introduced an amended version of her order which reduced the scope of the concealed and open carry ban, making it applicable only to city parks and playgrounds.

Keller replied to the amended ban by reminding the public that Albuquerque had already adopted a similar ban three years ago and it is “being challenged in court.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.