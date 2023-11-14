House Democrats led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D) held a round table Monday to discuss the so-called “nationwide gun emergency.”

The Nebraska Examiner reported Raskin opened the roundtable by saying, “We’re going to examine the nationwide gun emergency that’s taking place, the endless rounds of gun violence and massacres that are plaguing our society.”

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D) was in attendance, and he suggested the gun industry is frightened by the evolving demographic of gun control lobby members: “The gun lobby is more afraid, now more than ever, as they see a multiracial, multigenerational army of Americans who are not willing to relent from the demand for common sense gun reform.”

Frost did not mention that the past few years have witnessed a shifting gun-purchasing/gun-owning demographic.

For example, on August 4, 2020, Breitbart News pointed to National Sports Shooting Foundation numbers showing gun purchases by black men and women were up 58 percent from the previous year.

On June 15, 2022, Breitbart News noted a NBC News report which made clear the buying surge among black Americans was still underway.

NBC News spoke with National African American Gun Association’s Philip Smith about the ongoing buying surge, which he described as “an awakening.”

Smith noted, “It’s a value-add to their family household, as opposed to, let’s say, 10 years ago or six years ago. This is a movement in a certain direction, and I think it’s a good direction.”

And this year, following the March 27, 2023, Nashville school shooting–in which a 28-year-old transgender shot and killed six people–CNN reported that gun sales among women were surging.

As for the House Democrat’s roundtable, the K-12 School Shooting Database was referenced as a measure of school shooting incidents around the country.

By its own admission, the K-12 School Shooting Database counts non-shootings as shootings, including incidents in which a gun is simply “brandished.”

The K-12 School Shooting Database explains: “All shootings at schools includes when a gun is brandished, is fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason, regardless of the number of victims, time, or day of the week.”

