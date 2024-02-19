Six Shot at Indianapolis Waffle House Following Fight

Six people were shot, one of them fatally, when gunfire rang out following a fight at about 12:40 a.m. in an Indianapolis Waffle House.

ABC News noted that five people were initially reported as shot, but police were notified of a sixth shooting victim, who is in critical condition.

Police indicated the “incident started with a disturbance between two groups that escalated to gunfire.”

The New York Post reported that the incident spilled outside the restaurant as well and that police are searching nearby surveillance cameras in hopes of identifying shooters.

Lieutenant Shane Foley told the Post, “It is not clear at this point if any of the people injured were also individuals who fired shots. That will be part of what detectives will attempt to determine.”

WTHR observed that police are also trying to find witnesses, as some who were in the restaurant at the time of the incident left before police arrived.

