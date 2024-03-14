A commission drawn from the European Parliament and Council has agreed on the creation of a database to track millions of guns believed to be in civilian hands across the European Union.

Politico reported the upwards of “35 million” firearms are believed to be privately held and tracking those guns is being presented as a way of fighting gang violence and terrorism.

The database follows a 2022 move to switch from paper records in gun stores to electronic records, the latter of which can now be rolled into a centralized list.

Bernd Lange, a member of the parliament’s trade committee, said, “There are still inadequate controls on the import and export of handguns. In Latin America for instance, many illegal activities and shootings use handguns smuggled in from Europe; revising the inadequate rules was more than overdue.”

Gun control moved insidiously in Europe during the 20th century, particularly in Britain.

On September 14, 2014, Breitbart News pointed to a 2009 Daily Mail online report which examined The Firearm Act of 1997–the culminating point of all Britain’s 20th century gun controls–and found violence had exploded following the Act.

In fact, the Daily Mail online described Britain as “the most violent country in Europe.” They noted that Britain’s home figures showed “the UK [had] a worse rate for all types of violence than the U.S. and South Africa.”

