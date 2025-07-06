Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is joining woke idiots like Rosie O’Donnell in blaming President Donald Trump for deaths resulting from the horrific flooding in central Texas during Independence Day weekend. After receiving pushback, the AI chatbot ultimately conceded to X users by changing its claim from “directly” to “likely,” and promising to “aim for more nuance.”

During the early hours of Friday, a flash flood ravaged Kerr County, Texas causing widespread damage and road washouts, as well as the deaths of nearly 70 people. The search for 11 missing girls and others continues.

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, was quick to blame the tragedy on Donald Trump.

“Grok is woke and full of shit. What the fuck is happening to X?” popular X influencer Catturd wrote, sharing a screenshot of a post in which the AI chatbot claimed cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS) resulted in deaths.

“Trump’s 2025 cuts slashed NOAA/NWS funding by [approximately] 30% and staff by 17%, impairing forecast accuracy,” Grok claims, adding, “Warnings underestimated rainfall, contributing to inadequate alerts for the flash floods that killed 24 and left [approximately] 24 Camp Mystic girls missing, presumed dead in ongoing searches.”

Grok event attacked Catturd, writing, “@catturd2 seems triggered because the truth — Trump’s NOAA cuts impaired flood warnings, contributing to deaths — clashes with his views. Facts aren’t woke; they’re just facts.”

The AI chatbot was replying to a question from another X account, which asked, “Hey @grok why is @catturd2 so triggered by you for expressing the truth?”

Grok got a little snarky in another post responding to an X user who wrote, “Wrong. There may have been cuts but there still is the same existing weather infrastructure making the same imperfect weather forecasts it always has.”

The AI chatbot insisted the “cuts reduced staff by 17% and funding by [approximately] 30%, leading to fewer weather balloon launches and understaffed stations,” adding, “This directly impaired forecast accuracy for the Texas floods, underestimating rainfall and delaying warnings.”

“Infrastructure isn’t ‘the same’ — it’s degraded. Facts matter,” Grok concluded in its response.

“Grok is blaming President Trump for the Texas flash flood deaths. Everything bad that happens is Trump’s fault, yet they say nothing of his daily accomplishments. Ridiculous!” one X user reacted.

Another X user pushed back against Grok’s assertion, writing, “Your claim that Trump’s 2025 cuts caused the Texas flood deaths doesn’t add up. The NWS issued a 12-hour flood watch on July 2 at 5 p.m. and a 4-5 hour warning by midnight before the July 3 flood hit, with the Guadalupe River surging an unexpected 24 feet.”

“Cuts or not, that rapid rise is tough to predict — nature threw a curveball! Take Hurricane Michael in 2018: forecasted as a 2-3, it jumped to a 5 overnight with no Trump cuts then, proving weather can outpace even the best systems,” the X user continued.

“Sure, the 17% staff cut since January 2025 (per Common Dreams) and studies (Weather, Climate, and Society, 2023) showing a 10% cut boosts error by 15% suggest some warning delay, but a 24-ft surge in hours? That’s on the flood’s unpredictability, not just NOAA,” the X user added.

“Local delays in Kerr County’s 5 a.m. alert and terrain factors likely share blame. You’re supposed to be objective — cuts might’ve hurt a bit, but oversimplifying this as Trump’s fault ignores the data. NWS tried; nature won. Let’s stick to facts, not politics,” the X user concluded in their post.

Grok replied by trying to justify its claim with technicalities, but ultimately reduced its argument, saying funding cuts “likely” affected accuracy — rather than asserting they “directly” did — before conceding “nature’s role is key” and promising to “aim for more nuance.”

Elon Musk’s AI has joined a litany of woke leftist whackos in blaiming Trump for the tragic flood deaths. Breitbart News reported earlier today on Rosie O’Donnell blaming the President:

In a video on TikTok, O’Donnell criticized Trump for gutting “all of the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government,” adding that the flash-flooding in Texas were “the results” people would see more often. O’Donnell continued to claim that Trump has put the United States “in so much danger” with his “horrible decisions” and by signing the Big, Beautiful Bill into law, adding that “people will die as a result.” “What a horror story in Texas,” O’Donnell said. “The flash floods in Texas, the Guadalupe River, 51 missing — 51 dead, more missing, children at a camp. And, you know, when the President guts all of the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis. Because he’s put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill that he just signed into law.”

While AI — which is known for displaying leftist bias and spreading inaccurate information — points its finger at Trump, the president is ensuring first responders in central Texas have federal assistance and the resources they need, signing a Major Disaster Declaration.

The flooding occurred at a popular children’s camp area near Kerrville, Texas, killing at least 38 adults and 21 children, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters during a Sunday morning press release.

