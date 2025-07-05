Rosie O’Donnell Marks July 4 in Europe by Hinting at Revolution Against Trump Admin

Actress Rosie O’Donnell, still in self-imposed exile from the United States, posted a funereal clip on TikTok this Independence Day unsubtly hinting at her wish for left-wing activists to overthrow the U.S. government.

In the black-and-white clip, O’Donnell begins in a grave and soft-spoken tone — a stark contrast to President Donald Trump’s lively celebration at the White House — reciting a portion of the Declaration of Independence:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights — that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it and to institute new government.

After the sentence about abolishing and replacing the government, O’Donnell delivers a brief commentary.

“Come on, America,” she pleads. “Keep going.”

“Happy Fourth of July. This is a sad day in American history,” she concludes, clearly referring to President Trump’s signing of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” on the White House lawn. Democrat lawmakers have whipped up fear in their constituents, that the adjustment to taxes and federal spending will kill millions of people. In a previous TikTok missive, O’Donnell parroted that exact message.

In March of this year, the Flintstones star announced she had fled the United States for Ireland in fear of how Trump would run the country in his historic non-consecutive second term. Via social media, she has aired many grievances with the president and come out as an election denier — claiming that tech billionaire Elon Musk tampered with vote totals in 2024 and demanding a recount, assuming it would show former Vice President Kamala Harris to be the real winner.