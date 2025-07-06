MIRACLE: Texas Man Saves Woman Found in Tree 20 Miles Downstream During Independence Day Flood

In what is being described as a miracle in the Independence Day Flood, a Texas man led rescuers to a woman who managed to climb into a tree after being swept 20 miles downstream in the raging Guadalupe River. The swiftly moving currents swept a vehicle carrying the woman and her parents off a low-water crossing.

A video published by KENS CBS5 shows the dramatic rescue of a Midland, Texas, woman who managed to climb into a tree after being swept 20 miles downstream by the Guadalupe River on Friday.

A News4SA (NBC) reporter interviewed Carl Jeter, a Center Point, Texas, resident, who said he heard a woman screaming in a tree. “She was panicking,” Jeter told the reporter. He said he heard the screams and then found the nearly naked woman clinging to the tree. He yelled back to the woman to let her know he spotted her.

Jeter said he tried to call 911 but was unable to get assistance. He eventually drove toward town to alert first responders personally, the article states. An emergency crew arrived in a pair of boats to aid the stranded woman.

The rescue crew can be seen handing the woman a life jacket and then lowering her into the boat.

She told the rescuers she was from Midland (about 250 miles from the Ingram/Kerrville area) and had been camping with five other family members. She said that as the Guadalupe began to rise, they decided to drive to higher ground. However, the quickly rising flood waters swept away the vehicle carrying her and her parents.

During her 20-mile journey downstream from the Hunt-Ingram area campsite, she lost sight of her parents. She finally managed to grab onto the tree and climb to safety.

