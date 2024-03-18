Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said the February 14, 2024, parade shooting demonstrates the need for strong fathers in the home.

National Catholic Register quoted Butker telling EWTN News in Depth, “I think we need strong fathers in the home. I think we need men that are leading, that are setting good examples, that are teaching the young men in our society that violence is not the way to handle our disputes.”

The Chiefs parade shooting allegedly occurred following a dispute that was caught on video.

TMZ published the video and noted, “There are a few key players to focus on — a teen in red, who you can see get angry and throw his bag down as he argues with someone who’s not in clear view. There’s also another teen in all black with a satchel-like bag hanging from his side, who walks toward the action.”

Breitbart News reported that the Jackson County Family Court has two juveniles detained in connection with the Chiefs parade shooting. Two adults were charged over the shooting as well.

Three men, ages 22, 21, and 19, were hit with federal charges in connection with the shooting too. Their charges center on straw purchases and firearm trafficking.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.