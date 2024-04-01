WATCH: Officers on Horseback Chase Alleged Shoplifter

The Albuquerque Police Department released body cam footage showing an officer on horseback chasing an alleged shoplifter who was on foot.

The incident occurred “outside a Walgreens on Coors and Central,” KRQE reported. An officer had just gotten his horse out of its trailer when someone alerted them to an alleged shoplifter and the chase was on.

KATV noted that the alleged shoplifter refused the officer’s orders to stop and ran out onto the busy roadway, at which point two other mounted officers joined in the attempted apprehension.

Watch the video:

After corralling the suspect, one of the second two mounted officers dismounted and handcuffed the alleged shoplifter.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Mark Chacon. KATV reported out he was “charged with shoplifting, eluding/evading police on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

