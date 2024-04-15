At Least 43 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 43 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported Saturday began violently and ended that way as well.

At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man “in the Logan Square neighborhood’s 2600-block of North Sawyer Avenue” was shot and killed. Police do not know what led up to the shooting.

At 5:15 p.m. a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found lying in the street “in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street,” according to CBS News. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Within minutes of the 5:15 p.m. shooting, two men opened fire on a 20-year-old man “in the 7700 block of South Union Avenue.” He was taken to hospital where he was a pronounced dead.

Over 12 hours later, just before 9:20 p.m., police picked up 18 shots being fired on ShotSpotter in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. They rushed to the scene to find that shots had been fired at people standing outside a family get together.

Breitbart News reported that 11 people were shot outside the get together, and many of those shooting victims were young children.

NBC Chicago reported that one of a the shooting victims–an eight-year-old girl–was fatally shot in the head. (It should be noted that there is discrepancy in reports regarding the deceased child’s age. Many outlets, included NPR, reported the child as seven-years-old but NBC Chicago and WGN-TV now report her as eight. ABC 7 is reporting the deceased child as age nine.)