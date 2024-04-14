Eleven people were shot, one of them fatally, during a family get together Saturday night at around 9:30 p.m. in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

NBC Chicago reported police believe around 18 rounds were fired in total and those who were shot were standing outside the get together when violence occurred.

The lone fatality was a seven-year-old girl who was shot in the head.

A one-year-old boy was shot numerous times and is in critical condition. Another boy, an eight-year-old, is also in critical condition after being shot during the incident.

ABC 7 noted “a witness said they saw a black sedan approach the area, and someone unknown started shooting into the crowd before fleeing southbound on Damen Avenue.”

The Chicago Sun-Times observed that 124 were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through April 13, 2024.

